VANCOUVER -- The strong winds that prompted a weather warning in Metro Vancouver Friday also resulted in thousands of power outages throughout the region.

More than 10,000 BC Hydro customers across the Lower Mainland were without service by midday, as crews scrambled to repair equipment that was damaged by car crashes, downed trees and other weather-related incidents.

In Surrey, a car crashed into a hydro pole before 5 a.m., causing an outage that forced the local school district to close MB Sanford Elementary and Georges Vanier Elementary for the day.

Downed wires in Abbotsford cut power to more than 1,000 BC Hydro customers as well, while unconfirmed incidents prompted thousands of additional outages in Surrey, Langley and Maple Ridge.

By about 2:30 p.m., crews had managed to restore power to about 6,000 customers.

Friday's blast of winter weather also prompted dozens of cancelled ferry sailings, rerouted some TransLink buses and send ice plummeting down onto car windshields from the Alex Fraser Bridge.

For the latest updates on BC Hydro power outages, visit the utility's website.