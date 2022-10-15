Power outage closes Vancouver polling station on Election Day, leads to 1-hour voting extension

A Vancouver polling station was temporarily closed the morning of Election Day over a power outage.

According to tweets from the City of Vancouver, John Oliver Secondary School was impacted by a power outage, making it unavailable to voters. The voting station opened at 8 a.m. and BC Hydro confirmed with CTV News Vancouver power was turned off in the area about 30 minutes later.

During the closure, voters were redirected to Sir William Van Horne Elementary School and Sir Richard McBride Annex.

A notice from the city said John Oliver Secondary reopened at 11:05 a.m.

As a result of the temporary closure, the city announced that polling station, which like all others in the city was scheduled to close at 8 p.m., would remain open until 9:05 p.m.

BC Hydro said the outage was work that was rescheduled from Oct. 8 to replace a power pole in the area. The Crown corporation also said it tries to give customers – including municipalities – as much notice about outages as possible.

"When it was recognized that a voting location was impacted by this work, we abandoned the job as quickly and as safely as possible," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement, adding the power pole replacement work will be rescheduled again.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this work caused anyone who was attempting to vote today."

Hi there, power has been restored at the John Oliver Secondary School. Voting will be extended at this location only until 9:05 pm. ^RD — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) October 15, 2022

According to BC Hydro's outage list, an outage in the area was planned to complete work on the Crown corporation's equipment. The outage list suggests power was scheduled to be turned off in the area until 5:30 p.m.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to BC Hydro for more information.

