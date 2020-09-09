VANCOUVER -- Health officials have added a cultural club, two bars and a private "electronic music event" to their list of possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Metro Vancouver.

Vancouver Coastal Health said all of the latest exposures are considered low-risk, but that anyone who visited the venues and events on the specified dates should self-monitor for symptoms.

The latest exposures include:

Athens Cultural Club at 114 W. Broadway in Vancouver, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8 during operating hours

at 114 W. Broadway in Vancouver, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8 during operating hours The West Pub at 448 Carrall St. in Vancouver, from Aug. 20 to Sept. 8 during operating hours

at 448 Carrall St. in Vancouver, from Aug. 20 to Sept. 8 during operating hours Flying Beaver Bar and Grill at 4760 Inglis Drive in Richmond, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 during operating hours

at 4760 Inglis Drive in Richmond, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 during operating hours You Plus One electronic music event near Granville and Helmcken streets in Vancouver, from Aug. 29 into the early morning hours of Aug. 30

Health officials haven't provided any further details about the circumstances surrounding the possible exposures.

Exposures at businesses or public places are publicized only when contact-tracing teams are unable to reach everyone who might have come into contact with the coronavirus.

A full list of current exposures is available on the Vancouver Coastal Health website.