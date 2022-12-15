Porch pirate crackdown: Vancouver police recover dozens of stolen Christmas gifts

Police in Vancouver have recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen Christmas presents following a crackdown on so-called porch pirates in the city.

In a news release Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department said dozens of packages have since been returned to their rightful owners after an investigation targeting these types of thefts.

"Every year, the holiday season brings an increase in parcel thefts, as the convenience of online shopping creates easy opportunities for thieves," said Const. Tania Visintin in the release.

"The porch pirates follow vans for Amazon, UPS, and other delivery companies, then steal packages from people's doorsteps after drivers drop them off."

After a months-long investigation, the VPD executed a search warrant at a home in Burnaby on Dec. 7, where they recovered Nike runners, scooters, golf clubs, tools and dozens of other would-be holiday gifts.

James Wood has been charged with two counts of theft and the investigation is ongoing.

The VPD said there have been 146 package thefts reported to them between Sept. 1 to Dec. 7, with nearly half of those occurring in November alone.

Police added that the majority of parcel thefts occur in residential areas, like South Vancouver, where items are often left on doorsteps.

The VPD has provided some tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of porch piracy this holiday season. They suggest:

Considering an alternate shipping address where your package can be received if you're not at home, such as at work, or at the home of a neighbour;

Customizing your delivery if possible by requesting a signature or for the item to be held for pickup;

Installing a package lockbox.

Anyone who is a victim of parcel theft is asked to follow up with the delivery company and report it to their local police.