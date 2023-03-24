Popular Pajo's fish and chips shop in Steveston forced to close after 23 years

A popular fish and chips eatery in Richmond is set to close this month after more than two decades in business.

In a social media post Thursday, Pajo's announced it's being forced to stop operations at its Garry Point Park location in Steveston.

"We are extremely saddened to announce that after close to 23 years of serving the Steveston community at Pajo's Garry Point Park, the City of Richmond has chosen a new vendor for the location," the post reads.

"We would like to express our sincere thanks and immense gratitude for your patronage over the past two decades. While our family-owned business has become part of the fabric of the Steveston community, many of you have become part of our extended family as well."

The post goes on to thank the numerous team members the business has seen over the years, many of whom got their first job at Pajo's.

"It is almost unthinkable and with extremely heavy hearts that we anticipate serving you for the last time," the post reads.

Pajo's at Garry Point Park is set to close on March 31.

In an email to CTV News, the City of Richmond says it will be announcing the new vendor set to take over the Pajo's location in the "coming days."

"The city has identified an experienced Richmond-based business offering a range of menu options — including fish and chips — to operate at the Garry Point Park concession starting this spring," says the city's communications and marketing director Clay Adams.

Adams says selecting a new vendor for the location was the result of Pajo's lease expiring in 2021.

"The city then extended that lease for a further two years to support the operator during COVID," says Adams.

"The selection process involved an open public tender, which invited interested vendors to submit bids for operating a food concession at the Garry Point Park location."

The city says it received two submissions and that the chosen vendor scored higher in all areas of the process.

Pajo's will still be operating its flagship location at Steveston's Fisherman's Wharf. It also has locations at Vancouver International Airport and Rocky Point Park in Port Moody.