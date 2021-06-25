VANCOUVER -- Weeks after a man was arrested in Kelowna in connection to a suspicious death in that city, the province's police watchdog is investigating any role officers may have had.

In a statement Thursday, the Independent Investigations Office said Mounties and members of the Police and Crisis Team were called on May 29 to speak to a man about his wellness. The man lived on Sexsmith Road near Adams Road.

After a second visit from police, the man reportedly left his home.

The IIO says the next day at about 10:15 p.m. another man who lived at the same home was found dead. The first man, who police spoke to the previous day, has since been charged in his death.

In a news release issued on May 31, Kelowna RCMP said 40-year-old Lorence Williams was arrested in connection to a suspicious death on Sexsmith Road.

While the IIO's statement didn't confirm the incident was the same one Williams was connected to, the date and approximate time and location of the incident are the same.

The IIO is now investigating the incident. The agency is called in whenever an officer-related incident results in serious harm or death, regardless of any allegation of wrongdoing.