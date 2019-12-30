VANCOUVER -- The cab and a vehicle owned by Share Now, formerly called Car2Go, collided at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The force of impact sent the cab crashing into the front doors of a bank at East 1st Avenue and Renfrew Street, killing one man and sending three others to hospital.

The deceased was identified by Yellow Cab as 28-year-old Sanehpal Randhawa.

Police say he'd been carrying two passengers when his vehicle was struck by another driver who'd run a red light.

The passengers' injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

Police are pointing to alcohol and speed as possible factors in the collision.

"It appears that the Smart Car, or vehicle matching the description of the Smart Car, may have evaded a VPD counter attack road block before this collision occurred," said Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department.

Police won't say if the Car2Go driver was pursued after allegedly avoiding the check-stop.

The VPD Regulations and Procedures Manual clearly states officers can chase after a suspect in a car if the driver “is about to commit an indictable criminal code offence."

They can also engage in a chase if "the actions of the driver pose immediate and grave risks to public safety (e.g. Grossly impaired driver; suicidal driver),” according the manual.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirmed its investigation Monday, but did not provide many details.

"It's not clear at this point whether police action played any role in the collision," said Ron MacDonald, the IIO's civilian director.

President of Yellow Cab Kulwant Sahota said Monday that Randhawa's family is planning to arrive in Vancouver this week to prepare a funeral.