Police warn of cougar sighting in Saanich, B.C., backyard

Police in Saanich, B.C., have issued a warning after a resident reported a cougar sighting in their backyard Saturday morning.

The animal entered the yard in the 3900 block of South Valley Drive around 10 a.m., the Sannich Police Department said in a news release.

“Police attended swiftly but were unable to locate the animal,” the release reads.

The SPD added that the cougar was alone and “not exhibiting any aggressive behaviour.”

It’s unknown where the cougar travelled next, police said, reminding residents to be cautious and watch out for their pets.

Police asked anyone who sees the animal and needs help to call the department.

Last Thursday, the University of Victoria also issued a warning after a cougar was spotted in Mystic Vale, a forested part of campus.

If you encounter a cougar, the BC Conservation Officer Service says to back away slowly and make sure it has room to escape, and never run away or turn your back on the animal.

“If a cougar shows interest or follows you, respond aggressively, maintain eye contact with the cougar, show your teeth and make loud noise,” reads the wildlife page on the B.C. government’s website.

If a cougar attacks, conservation officers say the goal is to convince the animal that you are a threat and not prey by fighting back using rocks or sticks.