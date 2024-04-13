VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police warn of cougar sighting in Saanich, B.C., backyard

    A cougar is seen in a file photo. (Shutterstock.com) A cougar is seen in a file photo. (Shutterstock.com)
    Share

    Police in Saanich, B.C., have issued a warning after a resident reported a cougar sighting in their backyard Saturday morning.

    The animal entered the yard in the 3900 block of South Valley Drive around 10 a.m., the Sannich Police Department said in a news release.

    “Police attended swiftly but were unable to locate the animal,” the release reads.

    The SPD added that the cougar was alone and “not exhibiting any aggressive behaviour.”

    It’s unknown where the cougar travelled next, police said, reminding residents to be cautious and watch out for their pets.

    Police asked anyone who sees the animal and needs help to call the department.

    Last Thursday, the University of Victoria also issued a warning after a cougar was spotted in Mystic Vale, a forested part of campus.

    If you encounter a cougar, the BC Conservation Officer Service says to back away slowly and make sure it has room to escape, and never run away or turn your back on the animal.

    “If a cougar shows interest or follows you, respond aggressively, maintain eye contact with the cougar, show your teeth and make loud noise,” reads the wildlife page on the B.C. government’s website.

    If a cougar attacks, conservation officers say the goal is to convince the animal that you are a threat and not prey by fighting back using rocks or sticks.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How a DNA test solved the biggest mystery in one man's life

    At 76 years old, Paul McLister learned the family he'd grown up with had kept a massive secret from him all his life. He also found answers to questions he'd pondered since childhood, and gained a whole new family — all because of a DNA test kit.

    The shadow war between Iran and Israel has been exposed. What happens next?

    Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel early Sunday marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News