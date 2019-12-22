VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Kelowna have notified the provincial police watchdog after an incident in which an officer shot and injured a man during a traffic stop.

According to a release from B.C. RCMP, the incident took place shortly after midnight Sunday. A Central Okanagan Traffic Services officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a dead-end road near Highland Drive and Glenmore Road in Kelowna.

Police said the driver had failed to stop for the officer, and had been pursued to the dead end where the shooting occurred.

The RCMP release does not say what happened after that, indicating only that "an interaction occurred between the officer and the driver, which led to shots being fired by police."

The driver was later admitted to a local hospital with gunshot injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. They said the man was arrested, but remains in hospital.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating the man's "criminal code and driving offences," police said. The Independent Investigations Office, which is charged with investigating incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious injury, will investigate the shots fired by the police officer.

In a separate release, the IIO confirmed that it has begun investigating and asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call the office's information line at 855-446-8477.