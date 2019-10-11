

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





Police say they found fentanyl and methamphetamine in a building at the border of Vancouver and Burnaby earlier this month.

They also found drug cutting agents, processing materials, cellphones and cash at the site in the 5600 block of Boundary road.

Sgt. Aaron Roed with the Vancouver Police Department called it a "substantial seizure of drugs" involving multiple police departments.

"We believe this will have a significant impact on the health and safety of the local community," Roed said in a statement.

The search occurred on Sept. 10, and police say they found 10 kilograms of methamphetamine and 700 grams of fentanyl. Police believe the drugs were destined for Chilliwack.

Two people were arrested, but were later released.