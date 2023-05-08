Police seek help finding 'vulnerable' teen missing from New Westminster

Police in New Westminster are appealing for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who they describe as "vulnerable."

Allie Ruelland has not been seen since Saturday, the New Westminster Police Department said in a statement Monday. She is unfamiliar with Metro Vancouver, doesn't have access to a phone, and may be using transit.

NWPD spokesperson Cpl. Jacquelyn Mula said concerns about Ruelland's safety are mounting.

"She is a missing vulnerable 17-year-old and she has been missing for two days," she said.

"(If) anyone sees someone who they think is Allie, we are requesting that they immediately call 911."

Mula did not provide details about where the teen is from, why she was in New Westminster, or when exactly she was last in contact with her family.

At the time she was last seen, she is described as wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans, and pink running shoes.