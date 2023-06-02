Police seek answers in ‘suspicious’ death of Maple Ridge man

Police are searching for answers after a man’s body was found in Maple Ridge last weekend.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said 49-year-old Robert Spinella was found dead in the 14300 block of 224 Street on Saturday.

“The BC Coroners Service is working to determine the cause of death, however, the investigation has revealed the death to be suspicious in nature. Therefore, police are releasing his picture and appealing to the public for information,” Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

“Spinella was known to police but the death is not believed to be related to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.”

Anyone with information regarding Spinella’s whereabouts between May 17 and 27 is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.