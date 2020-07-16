VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a 22-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

Naseem Mohammed is accused of being unlawfully at large, resisting or obstructing police, breaching a release order and driving while prohibited.

Mounties said he is "known to frequent Surrey and other areas of the Lower Mainland." They said anyone who spots the suspect should call 911 and not try to apprehend him personally.

He is described as a 5'5" tall Somalian man with a slender build, brown hair and black eyes.

Authorities said information on Mohammed's whereabouts can also be shared with the Surrey RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.