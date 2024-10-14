Police search for missing 26-year-old Surrey man

Surrey RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who was first reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

Nikki Thomas Dufresne, 26, was first reported missing Oct. 2 and was last seen Oct. 5, in the 400 block of Powell Street in Vancouver.

Police describe Dufresne as a 6’2” Indigenous male, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Police and family are concerned for Nikki’s health and wellbeing,” said Surrey RCMP in a release.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Dufresne is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.