Police search for missing 26-year-old Surrey man

    Surrey RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who was first reported missing nearly two weeks ago.
    Surrey RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who was first reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

    Nikki Thomas Dufresne, 26, was first reported missing Oct. 2 and was last seen Oct. 5, in the 400 block of Powell Street in Vancouver.

    Police describe Dufresne as a 6’2” Indigenous male, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

    “Police and family are concerned for Nikki’s health and wellbeing,” said Surrey RCMP in a release.

    Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Dufresne is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

    

