Vancouver police are warning local seniors after a phone scam convinced five different people to transfer massive amounts of money to overseas bank accounts.

The VPD says in each case, the “fraudster” called an elderly person on a landline, pretending to be either a police officer or jewelry store employee. They then convinced the senior that someone had used their credit card to make a large purchase, or that police needed help with a fraud investigation. The seniors were told to hang up and call their bank or 911.

When the victims picked up the phone, they heard a dial tone, one police say was recorded. And when the seniors called what they thought was their bank, or 911, they were in fact, still talking to a scammer.

“Awareness is the key to preventing phone scams like this one. When you use a hardline phone, anytime you hang up there is an opportunity for someone to still be connected with you on the other line,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard. “Consider using a cell phone or make sure you are disconnected after you hang up.”

Investigators say they’ve been able to recover $2.5 million in two of the five cases.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging them to come forward, by calling their local police, or the VPD at 604-717-0503.