Police release images of 3 suspects in attempted Campbell River home invasion

Mounties in Campbell River are asking the public for help identifying three suspects in an attempted home invasion.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Masters Road, Campbell River RCMP said in a news release.

All three suspects were wearing medical face masks.

Police described a man they referred to as Suspect 1 as white with black or dark brown hair, "extended sideburns and scruffy facial hair." He has a medium build and is somewhere between 20 and 35 years old, police said.

Suspect 2 is a woman approximately 18 to 28 years old with a "slender to athletic build," police said, adding that she "possibly has purple or red highlights" in her hair.

Police described Suspect 3 as a white man with a medium to athletic build.

Surveillance photos of all three suspects were included with the RCMP release.

The Campbell River detachment is asking anyone with information about the attempted home invasion to contact it at 250-286-6221. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.