VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police move on University of B.C. campus protesters

    Police prepare to move in on a protest at UBC on May 29, 2024. Police prepare to move in on a protest at UBC on May 29, 2024.
    Share

    Police have moved on pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, with lines of officers advancing on demonstrators rallying at a main intersection.

    Social media video posted shortly after 11 a.m. by an account associated with the protests shows dozens of uniformed officers walking down a main road on the campus.

    This is a developing story. More to come. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News