VANCOUVER -- New Westminster police are asking for the public's help to find a 25-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday evening.

Xiao Luo left her home on Hospital Street near East Columbia Street at about 7:30 p.m. to exercise, but didn't return after two hours, police say. She did not take her phone with her and couldn't be reached.

A concerned family member called police. Officers say Luo doesn't have close friends in the neighbourhood but often connects with her family in China over the phone.

"We are concerned for Ms. Luo because this is out of character and we are told that she has mental health concerns and requires daily medication," said Sgt. Jeff Scott in a news release issued the day after she went missing.

"We are asking for the public's help to locate her so that we can ensure her well-being."

Luo is described as an Asian woman, about 5'3" and 150 pounds. She has black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Luo was last seen wearing a pink windbreaker, a green sweatshirt, dark green sweatpants and white and purple shoes. She may have been wearing glasses at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-525-5411. If she's seen, they should call 911.