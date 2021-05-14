VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have launched an online portal to allow members of the public to submit videos and photos related to last weekend's fatal shooting at Vancouver International Airport.

Richmond RCMP and the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are asking anyone who has dash cam or surveillance video or other visual evidence related to the shooting to upload it through a dedicated RCMP website.

Anyone who has trouble using the evidence portal is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 877-551-4448, according to a news release from IHIT. An investigator will call back to help troubleshoot the problem, police said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on May 9 outside the international departures area at YVR.

Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Karman Grewal, a long-time gang member who was well known to police.

After shooting and killing Grewal, the suspects fled the airport in a maroon Honda Pilot and fired at a police vehicle near the intersection of Sea Island Way and Garden City Road.

The shooting prompted the brief closure of major roads into Richmond, in an effort to prevent the suspects from escaping, but that tactic was unsuccessful.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the Honda Pilot was found on fire in the 9700 block of Princess Drive in Surrey, police said.

IHIT said it's looking for video evidence from any of the aforementioned locations to help it advance the investigation.