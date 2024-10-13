Police issue Canada-wide warrant for Nanaimo man

Mounties in Nanaimo say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man after he failed to appear in court last month.

Kerry Chang, 58, was due at Nanaimo Provincial Court on Sept. 20 for sentencing on drug-related charges, according to police.

Police said Chang is 5’10” and weighs 190 pounds and has short receding grey hair and brown eyes. He has dragon tattoos on both upper arms.

Anyone with information about Chang’s whereabouts is asked to call the detachment at 250-754-2345.