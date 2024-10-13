VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police issue Canada-wide warrant for Nanaimo man

    Kerry Chang is seen in this image handed out by the Nanaimo RCMP. Kerry Chang is seen in this image handed out by the Nanaimo RCMP.
    Share

    Mounties in Nanaimo say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man after he failed to appear in court last month.

    Kerry Chang, 58, was due at Nanaimo Provincial Court on Sept. 20 for sentencing on drug-related charges, according to police.

    Police said Chang is 5’10” and weighs 190 pounds and has short receding grey hair and brown eyes. He has dragon tattoos on both upper arms.

    Anyone with information about Chang’s whereabouts is asked to call the detachment at 250-754-2345.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News