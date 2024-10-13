Police issue Canada-wide warrant for Nanaimo man
Mounties in Nanaimo say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man after he failed to appear in court last month.
Kerry Chang, 58, was due at Nanaimo Provincial Court on Sept. 20 for sentencing on drug-related charges, according to police.
- Read more: B.C. man convicted of fentanyl trafficking after judge rejects claim drugs belonged to a friend
Police said Chang is 5’10” and weighs 190 pounds and has short receding grey hair and brown eyes. He has dragon tattoos on both upper arms.
Anyone with information about Chang’s whereabouts is asked to call the detachment at 250-754-2345.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Israel's military says 4 soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack on an army base
Israel's military says four soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack on an army base next to Binyamina city.
Thousands of miles from home, Trudeau learns of dissension in his caucus
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
Here's the dirt on the germiest items in your day-to-day life
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to 'go back home to Mommy' to 'get the hell knocked out of her,' his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators.
Court untangles 'bizarre mess' that allowed Vancouver duplex owner to pay off mortgage after foreclosure, sale
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled on a case she describes as a "bizarre mess" in a decision issued earlier this week.
Historic Jersey Shore amusement park closes after generations of family thrills
The historic Jersey Shore amusement park has closed amid financial woes made worse by COVID-19 and Superstorm Sandy.
Should men and women eat different breakfasts? Study suggests they should
The study, which uses a mathematical model, indicates that men and women may benefit from different breakfast choices to optimize metabolism and potentially aid weight management.
Liberals announce new campaign director amid new push to oust Trudeau
The Liberal Party has named Andrew Bevan as its new national campaign director for the next federal election. The announcement comes as party continues to face lagging polls and as party leader Justin Trudeau is facing new pressure to step aside.
Man with loaded gun arrested at checkpoint near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California
A Nevada man with a shotgun, a loaded handgun and ammunition in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert, authorities said Sunday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Familiar faces and angry voters: Will B.C. elect an Independent MLA?
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
-
Rainfall warnings, flood watch issued in northwestern B.C.
B.C.’s northern coast has been getting soaked by an atmospheric river over the Thanksgiving long weekend, with officials warning of heavy downpours and possible flooding.
-
Eby makes plea to Green voters to support NDP to help keep Conservatives from office
New Democrat Leader David Eby is asking potential Green voters in British Columbia's Oct. 19 election to support his party instead to help keep John Rustad's B.C. Conservatives out of office.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Edmonton
-
Police and first responders at Wabamun Lake for to capsized boat: RCMP
A heavy police presence could be seen at Wabamun Provincial Park on Sunday.
-
Here's the dirt on the germiest items in your day-to-day life
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
-
Crash between truck and passenger vehicle causing delays on Highway 769: RCMP
RCMP are warning drivers of a crash affecting traffic on Highway 769 north of Barrhead.
Calgary
-
'It's been a long journey': Former aspiring acrobat, turned goaltender coach enjoying newfound passion
Having never watched a live hockey game growing up Tatiana Straathof, is now working hundreds of goalies, helping them develop their focus in net.
-
Man with loaded gun arrested at checkpoint near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California
A Nevada man with a shotgun, a loaded handgun and ammunition in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert, authorities said Sunday.
-
'They do not respect them': Health-care union says negotiations with AHS stalled over wages
The union representing Alberta’s allied health workers says Alberta Health Services (AHS) is refusing to negotiate wages, bringing ongoing collective bargaining to a halt.
Lethbridge
-
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
-
Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
-
'So much excitement': Aurora borealis light show amazes Lethbridge photographers
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Unattended cooking leads to house fire in Waverley Heights
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are asking residents to avoid leaving their turkeys unattended this Thanksgiving weekend after a house fire in the city’s Waverley Heights neighbourhood.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
Regina
-
Angus Street fire produces pillar of black smoke, fire crews respond
Residents travelling in Regina's north end were sure to witness a large pillar of smoke Sunday morning, as fire crews battled a serious-looking blaze on Angus Street.
-
Here's how ballots are being printed for Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
Just under one million ballots are being printed for the upcoming provincial election in Saskatchewan, and 27 out of the 61 constituencies currently have their ballots being pulled hot off the presses in Regina.
-
Here's what's open and closed for Thanksgiving in Regina
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and since it is a statutory holiday, there will be some shortened hours for some services in the City of Regina.
Saskatoon
-
Here's how ballots are being printed for Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
Just under one million ballots are being printed for the upcoming provincial election in Saskatchewan, and 27 out of the 61 constituencies currently have their ballots being pulled hot off the presses in Regina.
-
Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Saskatchewan Party unveils campaign platform
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
Toronto
-
'Absolutely outrageous': Hundreds of dump trucks could drive through Liberty Village due to Ontario Line construction
A neighbourhood already plagued by heavy traffic congestion could soon be used as a thoroughfare for hundreds of dump trucks daily due to construction on the Ontario Line.
-
'I didn't do this to just run': Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men's mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the 'proudest accomplishment' of his entire life.
-
3 dead after head-on collision involving transit bus in Welland
Three people have died and two have been sent to hospital after a head-on collision in Welland Saturday night.
Montreal
-
Man, 37, stabbed and killed on Montreal metro platform
A man died of his injuries after an altercation that escalated on a platform at Guy-Concordia station on Saturday night.
-
Quebec auto dealers lose class action over hidden fees, buyers entitled to credits
Almost half-a-million Quebecers could be eligible for a credit after a class action lawsuit settlement was approved by a Quebec judge over car dealerships that charged hidden fees.
-
CTV News Montreal at six o'clock for Sunday, October 13, 2024
Watch CTV News Montreal at six o'clock for Sunday, October 13, 2024 with anchor Kelly Greig.
Ottawa
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six with Austin Lee will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
Ottawa bylaw officer struck by driver after altercation in ByWard Market
The woman was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition, paramedics say.
-
Commercial building fire along Bank Street injures man
Ottawa Paramedic Service says a man was taken to hospital in stable condition following a fire Sunday morning at a commercial building along Bank Street.
Atlantic
-
Prime minister announces Mayor Mike Savage is new lieutenant-governor of Nova Scotia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Mike Savage as Nova Scotia’s new lieutenant-governor Sunday.
-
Record day on the racetrack for Nova Scotia's 32nd annual Harvest Valley Marathon
It was a record breaking year at the Harvest Valley Marathon in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday.
-
Firefighter injured in Moncton, N.B., group home fire
The Moncton Fire Department responded to a fire at a group home in Moncton, N.B., Sunday morning.
London
-
Three arrests made in connection to shooting investigation: LPS
The London Police Service (LPS) has arrested three people in the early morning of Saturday following a shooting investigation.
-
‘It gives special meaning to Thanksgiving’: Holiday food drive on record pace after recent donations
With one day to go in the London Food Bank’s (LFB) Thanksgiving Food Drive, officials are not only thrilled, but surprised by the community response.
-
Chatham driver dead following two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich on Saturday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Elderly man killed in Guelph house fire: police
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
-
How to watch the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade
CTV News will be livestreaming the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade.
-
Should men and women eat different breakfasts? Study suggests they should
The study, which uses a mathematical model, indicates that men and women may benefit from different breakfast choices to optimize metabolism and potentially aid weight management.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. driver faces multiple charges after being stopped for speeding: OPP
A northern Ontario driver faces multiple charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17 East.
-
Thousands of miles from home, Trudeau learns of dissension in his caucus
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
-
Man with loaded gun arrested at checkpoint near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California
A Nevada man with a shotgun, a loaded handgun and ammunition in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert, authorities said Sunday.
N.L.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.