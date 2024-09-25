Police investigating woman’s 'suspicious' death in New Westminster

Authorities are investigating after a 38-year-old woman was found dead in New Westminster, B.C., late Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased – whose name has not been publicized – was discovered in the 1400 block of Salter Street, according to the New Westminster Police Department.

In a news release, police described the circumstances surrounding the woman's death as "suspicious," but did not provide any further details.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case, and will be working in partnership with the NWPD, according to the release.

Authorities asked anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.