VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police investigating woman’s 'suspicious' death in New Westminster

    A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department) A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department)
    Share

    Authorities are investigating after a 38-year-old woman was found dead in New Westminster, B.C., late Tuesday afternoon.

    The deceased – whose name has not been publicized – was discovered in the 1400 block of Salter Street, according to the New Westminster Police Department.

    In a news release, police described the circumstances surrounding the woman's death as "suspicious," but did not provide any further details.

    The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case, and will be working in partnership with the NWPD, according to the release.

    Authorities asked anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Helene is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane. Residents are fleeing

    An enormous Hurricane Helene swamped parts of Mexico on Wednesday as it churned on a path forecasters said would take it to Florida as a major storm with a surge that could swallow entire homes, a chilling warning that sent residents scrambling for higher ground, closed schools, and led to states of emergency throughout the Southeast.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News