VANCOUVER -- Police blocked off a large section of a neighbourhood in northeast Vancouver Friday night while they investigated a fatal shooting.

A body covered in a yellow tarp could be seen lying in the middle of Cassiar Street near East 5th Avenue, not far from the Thunderbird Community Centre and Thunderbird Elementary School.

Vancouver police said in a news release Saturday that they were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. for reports that shots had been fired.

Officers arrived to find 19-year-old Amar Najat Jalal in the middle of the intersection, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Firefighters and paramedics attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful, police said. Jalal was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were at the scene until late in the night investigating, carrying flashlights as they searched for clues. Homicide investigators returned to the scene Saturday morning.

Nearby, in the alley between East 4th and East 5th avenues, neighbours reported a truck on fire at the same time as Vancouver police cruisers swarmed into the neighbourhood.

According to witnesses, there was a loud explosion and when they looked outside they saw the burning pickup with all four of its doors open.

“A grey pickup truck was found fully engulfed in flames in the north lane of East 5th Avenue, just around the corner from where the victim’s body was found,” said Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin in the news release.

“Preliminary evidence indicates this vehicle could be connected to the shooting.”

On Saturday, homicide investigators were seen in the area canvassing door to door as other Vancouver police officers did a methodical grid search on Cassiar Street.

Police said they believe the homicide - Vancouver's 18th of the year - was targeted.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage from the area of the shooting between the hours of 7 and 9 p.m. should call VPD homicide detectives at 604-717-2500, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.