SURREY -- Surrey RCMP are investigating a crash involving a dump truck that they say “ended with the dump truck on top of the second vehicle, which had four occupants including two children.”

The crash happened on 64 Avenue between 144 and 146 streets around 2:35 Thursday afternoon.

“At this time, investigators are still on scene to ensure the safety of all involved and to determine factors that led up to the collision occurring," said Surrey RCMP Const. Richard Wright.

It is not known if anyone was taken to hospital, but Surrey RCMP say everyone involved in the crash stayed on scene.

Surrey’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is on scene along with CVSE (Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement.)

Images from the scene show a dump truck that has crashed into a ditch. The centre median and a small tree are also damaged not far away from the crash scene.

Collision analysts are on scene taking measurements and photographs of the crash.

The stretch of 64 Avenue between 144 and 146 Streets was closed for several hours as police investigated, reopening shortly before 6 p.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.