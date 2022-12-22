Police investigating after missing 22-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., found dead

Zailey Smith, 22, was found dead on Dec.21, hours after Coquitlam RCMP asked the public for help finding her. (Facebook) Zailey Smith, 22, was found dead on Dec.21, hours after Coquitlam RCMP asked the public for help finding her. (Facebook)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener