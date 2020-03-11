SURREY, B.C. -- An incident in Surrey that prompted the closure of 107A Avenue between University Drive and City Parkway has now been resolved, police said.

Multiple RCMP officers responded to the street across from the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre just before 1 p.m on Wednesday. Heavily armed ERT (Emergency Response Team) members also responded to the scene along with Surrey’s Gang Enforcement.

Police said in a news release that they were responding to a man who had barricaded himself inside a supportive housing building in the area. Just after 2 p.m., police said a man was taken into custody and roads were expected to reopen soon.