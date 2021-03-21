ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- Investigators have identified 61-year-old Jeevan Sull as the victim of a homicide in Abbotsford, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says emergency services responded to a home on March 3 after receiving a 911 call in which the caller hung up.

The team says an injured man was found at the scene and transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on March 14.

IHIT Det. Lara Jansen says this is believed to be an isolated incident between parties known to each other, but the team is still appealing for witnesses.

She says investigators are asking anyone who was walking or driving in the 32000-block of Slocan Drive on March 3 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to contact IHIT.

She says there were people in the home before the incident and they have been identified, but no one has been arrested and IHIT is working to confirm the details of what actually happened.

“Certainly, the people who were there when this incident happened definitely are witnesses,” she said at a media availability on Sunday.

“However, IHIT still is appealing for additional witnesses who they believe may have been in the area, again, walking by or driving by.”

Jansen adds the homicide is in no way related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

She wouldn't say whether the incident occurred in the victim's home, how many people were there or the relationship between them.

Jansen also did not disclose the nature of the man's injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2021.