VANCOUVER -- Police on the north end of Vancouver Island say they are looking to "reunite" a lost bag with its rightful owner, now that the four ounces of cocaine and $20,000 in cash that were found inside have been seized.

Port Hardy RCMP said in a news release that they were called to Hardy Bay Drugstore on Friday because someone had abandoned a brown "satchel" inside the store.

Police said the bag appeared to have been left "by mistake."

"Thankfully, the owner of the bag was very helpful and also left his identification with his contact information and address," police said. "The Port Hardy RCMP are requesting the individual contact the local detachment should he want to explain the large quantities of money and drugs in his bag."

Police seized both the cocaine and the cash and said they would be destroying the former and sending the latter to civil forfeiture.