Police from across the Canada, parts of U.S. expected at slain B.C. Mountie's regimental funeral
Law enforcement officers from agencies across British Columbia, Canada and parts of the United States are expected to be in attendance Wednesday to pay their respects to murdered Burnaby RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.
"(It’s) going to be a tough day for a lot of people. Not just police and first responders,” said Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “I think a lot of people across this country are going to be sad and proud to see us honour a true hero."
Yang was part of her detachment’s mental health and homeless outreach team.
She died after being stabbed in an altercation in Broadview Park, where she’d been called to assist city staff in speaking with a homeless person living in a tent.
In an interview with CTV News, former West Vancouver Police Chief Kash Heed said even though funerals for fallen officers are emotional, it is important for police from a variety of agencies to attend.
"To show their respect for Const. Yang, but more so to show their respect for the uniform,” Heed said. “To show that each and every shift these officers go out to, they could be put in harm's way."
The funeral service at the Richmond Oval is not open to the public, but Willingdon Church in Burnaby is prepared to welcome up to 2,000 people to watch a livestream of the event.
People are also invited to line the streets for the procession to the funeral.
The route begins on Russ Baker Way near Larry Berg Flight Path Park, before crossing the Fraser River at Gilbert Road, and following River Road to the Richmond Oval.
A large number of Vancouver police officers are expected to be among the thousands in attendance.
"When Const. Yang was killed it struck many of our own officers to the core,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said. “Many of our own officers were the first who were on scene. It was just blocks away from Boundary Road.”
At the service,. Yang’s RCMP colleagues will remember the compassion and empathy she demonstrated in her work with some of Burnaby’s most vulnerable residents.
"She stood for all Canadians and she died a hero,” said Cpl. Kalanj. “That's how we're going to send her off and that's how we're always going to remember her."
