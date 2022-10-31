How to pay tribute to Const. Shaelyn Yang on the day of her funeral

While the regimental funeral of Const. Shaelyn Yang will be closed to the public, the Burnaby RCMP has announced a number of ways people can mourn and pay tribute to the fallen officer.

Yang was fatally stabbed in the line of duty on Oct. 18 and since her death Mounties have said there has been an outpouring of condolences.

Wednesday's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Olympic Oval in Richmond, with attendance limited to family, friends, invited guests and police colleagues. A ceremonial procession to the venue will begin at 9:30 a.m.

In a statement issued Monday, the RCMP said there will not be an area where people can lay flowers or leave messages, but that there are other options for those who wish to show support.

In Burnaby, a livestream will be broadcast at Willingdon Church which can hold up to 2,00 people.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to charities in Yang's name, with the detachment offering options corresponding with causes close to Yang's heart. The BC SPCA is one, because Yang had a beloved dog named Barbara. Honour House, a place where veterans, military personnel and first responders can stay while receiving medical care in Metro Vancouver is another.

Mounties are also encouraging people in B.C. and beyond to wear red on Nov. 2 as a way to "support and stand side-by-side to honour Const. Shaelyn Yang, her family, friends and colleagues" and inviting them to post on social media using the hashtags #WearRedWednesday and #RCMPNeverForget.

CTV News Vancouver will be providing in-depth coverage of the procession and service on TV and online, with a live special hosted by Mi Jung Lee that begins at 9:30 a.m.

An electronic book of condolences is still available, and can be signed by sending an email to RCMP.Condolences-Condoleances.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who wish to sign in-person can do so at the Burnaby RCMP Detachment.