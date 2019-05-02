

CTV News Vancouver





The woman who was killed during a hostage situation in Surrey, B.C. back in March appears to have been shot by police, according to the Independent Investigations Office.

The provincial police watchdog said it's still investigating how officers responded to the hostage-taking, which triggered a 10-hour standoff at a home in the Central City area.

But after more than a month on the case, the IIO said it appears police fatally shot both the suspect and hostage.

"The evidence gathered to date demonstrates that the male and the female both succumbed to injuries caused by shots fired from police," the watchdog said in a news release Thursday.

"The IIO’s investigation continues into all aspects of this matter, with the goal to determine whether police actions were lawful, proportionate and reasonable, or if any offence may have been committed."

Chief Civilian Director Ron MacDonald told CTV News the woman was struck by two police bullets. Her family was informed about the update Wednesday evening.

The IIO described the workload on the case as "particularly significant," involving more than 40 interviews with police and civilian witnesses, as well as forensic work.

The hostage situation began the night of March 28, and came to a head the next morning when officers entered the 133 Street home. Authorities believed the suspect inside was armed.

Gunfire rang out from inside the property, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman who was being held hostage was taken away from the home with severe injuries, and later died in hospital.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, police said the suspect suffered a "fatal gunshot wound," but did not give any indication of who opened fire or what had happened to the hostage.

They also did not confirm whether a firearm was recovered from the property. MacDonald declined to comment on the matter Thursday as well.

Friends identified the deceased as Nona McEwan and Randy Crosson, a couple who had been in a long-term relationship and had a young child together. McEwan also had children from a previous relationship.

The Independent Investigations Office asked any witnesses who haven't already spoken to its team to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.