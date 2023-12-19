VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police called to Delta home to investigate woman's death

    Police in Delta were called to a townhouse complex to investigate a woman's death on Dec. 18, 2023. Police in Delta were called to a townhouse complex to investigate a woman's death on Dec. 18, 2023.

    Police in Delta are investigating what they describe as a "suspicious circumstance involving a deceased woman."

    On Monday around 5:10 p.m., police were called to a home on 47A Avenue in Ladner, the Delta Police Department told CTV News in an email.

    Major crime detectives have taken charge of the case and believe there is "no risk to the public," the email continued, adding the death is not gang-related.

    No further details were provided.

