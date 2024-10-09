VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police appeal for information after break-in at Abbotsford home

    An Abbotsford Police Department cruiser is shown in July 2021. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver) An Abbotsford Police Department cruiser is shown in July 2021. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)
    Two men broke into a home in Abbotsford in the early hours of Tuesday morning, but police believe the residents were not the "intended targets."

    Officers were called to a home near the intersection of Trestle Avenue and Lefeuvre Road at 3:17 a.m. for reports of a break-and-enter, according to the Abbotsford Police Department.

    "Upon attendance, officers learned that the victims had discovered two unknown individuals inside their home. A confrontation ensued, resulting in the suspects fleeing the area," a news release from police said.

    The first suspect is described as a white man with a heavy build, standing between 6' and 6'3" tall. The second is described as a white man with a "skinny build."

    Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam or surveillance video from the area between midnight and 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 to call 604-859-5225.

