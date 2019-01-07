

CTV Vancouver





It's more than 60 years old and powered only by gravity, but the PNE's iconic wooden roller-coaster has beaten out some newer, bigger rides.

The towering structure was ranked among the best in the world in a poll of wooden coaster aficionados. Voters put the Playland staple in 12th place, according to results posted on ElloCoaster.com.

"The world votes on this, ride enthusiasts from around the world vote on it, so that's what makes it special," Playland spokesperson Laura Ballance told CTV News Monday.

"There are definitely coasters that are faster and there are definitely coasters that are higher, but this is the coaster people love."

Built in 1958, Ballance describes the ride as iconic.

"If you grew up in British Columbia and you now live in any part of the world and you heard the recording of that 'click, click' up the first hill, you would immediately know the Playland wooden roller-coaster," she said.

The wooden structure first made the prestigious list last year at number 14. Ballance said the ranking brought roller-coaster fanatics from around the world to Vancouver.

"People hadn't heard about it before but were blown away by the experience," she said.

She believes that's what encouraged fans to vote for it again.

Not everyone CTV spoke to on Monday agreed with the ranking – some said they felt it was a bit high on the list – but locals do understand the appeal of the rickety ride.

"It's scary as hell because you never know when it's going to fall over," one person joked.

But Ballance said Playland has a skilled team that works on the ride year-round, "making it as safe as it is, while feeling that it isn't. I think that's part of the thrill."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson