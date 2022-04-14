Plaque celebrating Terry Fox's Métis heritage added to Vancouver statue

Members of Métis Nation B.C. and Terry Fox's family gathered in downtown Vancouver Thursday for the unveiling of a new plaque celebrating the Canadian hero's rediscovered Indigenous heritage.

The plaque was added to Terry Fox Plaza, in front of the memorial statue that was installed back in 2011, before the Fox family had reconnected with their Métis roots.

Research supported by Métis Nation B.C. helped identify Fox's maternal grandmother, Marian Gladue, who died in 2001, as Métis.

At Thursday's unveiling, Métis Nation Senator Philip Gladue shared a prayer in Cree, and remarked on the global impact Fox continues to have decades after he died of cancer partway through his Marathon of Hope.

"He's been a role model for many, many, many people of the world," Gladue said.

"Today, he's with us here. He's still running."

The plaque was designed in partnership with Douglas Coupland, who created the original statue. Apart from acknowledging the Fox family's Métis lineage, it notes Terry was posthumously awarded the Order of the Sash, the Métis Nation's highest honour, in recognition of his "contribution to the Nation and all people, as a leader in fundraising for cancer research."

The Fox family made their Métis heritage public years ago, and have proudly embraced their connections since. Terry Fox's brother Darrell shared a brief summary of their history at Thursday's event, including that the Gladues were buffalo hunters and fur traders, and that members of their family served on the provisional government of Louis Riel.

"We are really thankful for how supportive Métis Nation B.C. has been in researching our ancestral history," he added.

"Many of the 12 core values of the Métis people are Terry's values. This history of roaming the land, leading and adhering to a set of values, was always there within Terry."

He also stressed that his brother's dream of eradicating cancer is "still very much with us and relevant." Terry Fox Runs around the world have raised more than $800 million and counting, according to the Terry Fox Research Institute.