VANCOUVER -- Plans for a controversial glass highrise have been resubmitted by Cadillac Fairview, which hopes to build the tower near Waterfront Station in downtown Vancouver.

The plans include a 26-storey tower called "The Crystal at Waterfront Square." The redevelopment would see a building placed on the parking lot east of Waterfront Station and, according to Cadillac Fairview, 85 per cent of the parking lot area would be made into an open civic square. The design also has a public terrace on the building's fourth floor.

The city's design panel previously rejected the project in 2015, citing concerns that it would be nestled between two heritage buildings – Waterfront Station and The Landing.

In its new proposal, Cadillac Fairview has submitted a different design.

"The relationship between the new tower and the station building have been carefully considered," Cadillac Fairview said in its design rationale to the city, adding that the building's features aim to "reflect the scale of the station."

"As The Landing marks the entrance to Gastown, the proposed tower's relationship to this site is significant. The proposed tower will enhance the existing entry to the district by creating a contextual, yet iconic building.

The public can have a say in the design at an open house scheduled for Feb. 18. The proposal will the go before the City of Vancouver's development permit board in May.