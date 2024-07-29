Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
First responders were called to the crash site near Merritt, B.C., around 7 p.m., according to police.
Emergency crews located the wreckage and the bodies of one pilot and one passenger approximately two kilometres north of the Merritt airport, east of Highway 5A.
In a statement Monday, B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy described the downed plane as a "two-seat, homebuilt amphibious aircraft."
Authorities are working with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada to determine the cause of the crash, the statement said.
The safety board confirmed it is deploying investigators to the scene where the "amateur-built" plane went down.
Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
Report reveals widespread discrimination at highest level of Canada's public service
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions, and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
Gunmen on jet skis open fire at rival drug dealer at a beach in Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy
Gunmen riding jet skis opened fire at a rival drug dealer on a beach in the resort town of Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy before fleeing, Mexican authorities said.
2 children dead and 9 people injured in stabbings in northwest England, police say
A stabbing at a children's dance class in northwest England on Monday killed two children and injured nine other people, police said. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a knife seized after the bloody attack, police said.
FBI turns to Trump to seek answers into assassination attempt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, a special agent said on Monday.
Canada wins first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Christa Deguchi didn't even know the full extent of Canadian history she had made in her Olympics debut.
The discovery of a possible sign of life in Venus' clouds sparked controversy. Now, scientists say they have more proof
Four years ago, the unexpected discovery in the clouds of Venus of a gas that on Earth signifies life — phosphine — faced controversy, earning rebukes in subsequent observations that failed to match its findings. Now, the same team behind that discovery has come back with more observations.
Here are some things dentists say you should never do
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
-
Coast Guard fines B.C. owner $13,500 after failure to remove 'hazardous' vessel
A British Columbia boat owner has been fined $13,500 after failing to remove the partially sunken vessel from a bay along the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
Province funds battery research centre at University of B.C.
The University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus is set to receive a $2 million investment by the province to start a battery innovation centre.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
-
Man charged in crash that killed 3-year-old in south Edmonton
A 30-year-old man has been charged in a south Edmonton crash that killed a three-year-old boy and injured his mother and sister in June.
-
LIVE
LIVE How E. coli got in daycare meat loaf, sickening hundreds, may never be known: report
A report into a massive E. coli outbreak at Calgary child-care facilities that saw hundreds fall ill says it was likely tied to meat loaf at one meal, but how it got there can’t be determined for sure.
Calgary
-
LIVE
LIVE How E. coli got in daycare meat loaf, sickening hundreds, may never be known: report
A report into a massive E. coli outbreak at Calgary child-care facilities that saw hundreds fall ill says it was likely tied to meat loaf at one meal, but how it got there can’t be determined for sure.
-
Nearly 1,400 Jasper wildfire evacuees registered in Calgary; reception centre hours changing
Calgary announced it is changing the hours for its Jasper wildfire reception centre – with nearly 1,400 evacuees having already registered.
-
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
Lethbridge
-
Jury in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial expected to begin deliberations this week
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
-
Magrath Days celebrate southern Alberta town’s 125th birthday
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
-
Fire crews from across southern Alberta fight large fire at Coaldale recycling plant
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged following stabbing death in The Maples: Winnipeg police
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Maples neighbourhood on Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
-
Manitoban hoping to buy cabin with $1M lottery win
A Manitoba woman is well on the way to achieving her dream of buying a lakefront cabin after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
Regina
-
String of break-ins in southeast Sask. leads to 31 charges, 5 arrests
Saskatchewan RCMP have seemingly put an end to a string of break-ins that have occurred in the Alida, Sask. area over the past several months.
-
'He's playing stupid': Alberta contractor says the Sask. RCMP accused him of impersonating police in Onion Lake
A private security company operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation has found itself embroiled in conflict this month after it says the RCMP accused its staff of impersonating police officers.
-
Pats name all-time leading scorer Dale Derkatch assistant general manager
The all-time leading scorer for the Regina Pats, Dale Derkatch has been named the teams' next assistant general manager.
Saskatoon
-
'He's playing stupid': Alberta contractor says the Sask. RCMP accused him of impersonating police in Onion Lake
A private security company operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation has found itself embroiled in conflict this month after it says the RCMP accused its staff of impersonating police officers.
-
Firefighters called to Saskatchewan Penitentiary over the weekend
Firefighters in Prince Albert were called to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a reported fire in the prison administration building on Sunday.
-
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
Toronto
-
Suspect charged with kidnapping as police search for missing woman from York Region
Police north of Toronto have charged a suspect with kidnapping as the search continues for a woman who investigators say went missing under 'suspicious circumstances.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
-
'A massive boost for community safety,' Ford says of 5 new police helicopters in Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
Montreal
-
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
-
'Extended heat wave' as temperatures rise in Montreal
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
-
Ottawa funds Universite de Montreal AI project to combat misinformation online
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge was at the Universite de Montreal on Monday to announce financial support for an artificial intelligence (AI) project designed to combat disinformation.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo reducing O-Train service to every 10 minutes during midday periods this fall
The OC Transpo website says starting Aug. 26, the Confederation Line will run every 10 minutes at stations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Peak-period service will continue to be every 5 minutes, according to OC Transpo.
-
Bells Corners church vandalized for second time in a month
An Ottawa Catholic church is thanking the community for its support as it grapples with a second act of vandalism at its Bells Corners parish this month.
-
EF1 tornado leaves 32 km path of damage near Perth, Ont. last week
An EF1 tornado with winds of 150 km/h touched down southwest of Perth, Ont. last week, causing damage along a 39 km path.
Atlantic
-
'Somebody out there knows what happened to Justin': Dozens search for missing Cape Breton man
Dozens of people joined a search for a missing Cape Breton man near a highway exit on Monday morning.
-
Driver seriously injured after fleeing from police, crashing car: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says it is investigating a crash following an attempted traffic stop near Liverpool, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
London
-
'The whole sky was full of smoke!': Tillsonburg industrial blaze 'could have been worse'
A large industrial fire just west of Tillsonburg sent heavy black smoke billowing into the sky Monday morning. The blaze at Legend Rubber Inc. on Hwy. 3, spread quickly and sent a scare into arriving employees and firefighters alike.
-
New MRI machine being set up in STEGH
St. Thomas Elgin General's first MRI machine arrived at the hospital Monday. The machine will allow staff to make detailed 3D images of the body to help diagnose issues.
-
OLYMPIC UPDATE: Cordano Russell falls in final, finishes 7th in skateboarding
Cordano Russell will skate for a medal later this morning after finishing seventh in Men’s Street Skateboarding in the preliminary round.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
-
'Barricaded person' prompts heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
-
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first gold medal at Paris Olympics
So far, Canada has won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police lay impaired driving charges against man who ran from party bus crash
A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sudbury's Valley area on foot.
-
Do you know this person? Timmins police seeking help identifying suspect
Timmins Police Service is investigating a weapons incident at Albert’s Hotel on Mountjoy Street South that occurred Sunday evening.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador doubles funeral benefits after unclaimed bodies pile up
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.