Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.

First responders were called to the crash site near Merritt, B.C., around 7 p.m., according to police.

Emergency crews located the wreckage and the bodies of one pilot and one passenger approximately two kilometres north of the Merritt airport, east of Highway 5A.

In a statement Monday, B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy described the downed plane as a "two-seat, homebuilt amphibious aircraft."

Authorities are working with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada to determine the cause of the crash, the statement said.

The safety board confirmed it is deploying investigators to the scene where the "amateur-built" plane went down.

Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.