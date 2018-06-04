

The Canadian Press





People opposed to the federal government's purchase of the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline gathered across Canada Monday to make their voices heard.

Demonstrators met outside politicians' offices right across the country for the event, which was dubbed a national Day of Action against Kinder Morgan's project.

In Vancouver, protesters rallied outside the offices of two high-profile Liberal MPs, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

Some opponents said the government's recent decision to pay $4.5 billion of taxpayer money, plus untold construction costs, to ensure the project goes forward has only strengthened their resolve.

"It's disgusting," said Errol Povah, who was among the group gathered outside Wilson-Raybould's West Broadway office. "I don't think a lot of people are in favour of bailing out Texas billionaires."

Povah told CTV News he has already been arrested twice demonstrating against the Trans Mountain pipeline, and has no intention of getting out of the way now.

"The pipeline is a no-go. Trudeau can say it's in the national interest all he wants, it's not going to happen," Povah said.

There was even more anger among protesters as news spread that Kinder Morgan Canada was paying two senior executives $1.5-million bonuses to stay with the company as it completes the massive pipeline sale. (LINK)

A regulatory filing on the payouts was submitted last week on the same day federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced the purchase deal.

Monday’s so-called “snap actions” were backed by groups including Greenpeace and the Sierra Club, and were also planned at the offices of opposition MPs such as New Democrat Jenny Kwan.

Pipeline opponents also targeted the office of B.C. Premier John Horgan, an outspoken critic of the expansion.

Organizers said voters must speak up before taxpayer dollars are wasted on the project, which would see the amount of bitumen flowing from Alberta’s oilsands to B.C.’s coast more than triple.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s David Molko and The Canadian Press