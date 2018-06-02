A group of about 75 protesters gathered outside the Kinder Morgan facility in Burnaby, B.C. Saturday to express their concerns about the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Attendees said the project is a danger to the environment and vowed to speak out until it is scrapped.

Their opposition became more difficult this week after a controversial move from the federal government.

Federal finance Minister Bill Morneau announced Tuesday Ottawa will spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain project from Kinder Morgan as well as its B.C. terminal.

“Rather than go to the court to determine jurisdictions, they're making financial decisions that affect taxpayers and they'll have to be accountable for that," Premier John Horgan said at the time.

Protesters said the announcement made the week a difficult one, but many said they are still optimistic.

“Now, every Canadian is now complicit in this project that everyone here fundamentally disagrees with and I imagine a lot more people across the country,” said protester Evan Guy.

On Friday, a B.C. Supreme Court judge made protesting more difficult when he scrapped a 10-minute pre-arrest warning and expanded an injunction to include other facilities used by the company.

“The crown has made it clear that they're arguing for jail time if you oppose this project, but I think many people will stand up and continue to oppose this project,” said rally organizer Tzeporah Berman.

Organizers will spend the coming weeks re-grouping and training protesters from across the country how to demonstrate in a peaceful way and what to do if arrested.

Many said it is a step they were willing to take if it meant construction would be stopped.

“I imagine that B.C. especially will organize to create a backlash bigger than anything Trudeau could imagine. I think he has picked one heck of a fight,” said protester Jacqueline Tam.