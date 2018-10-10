FortisBC is warning that the majority of its approximately one million gas customers could lose service as a result of Tuesday's pipeline explosion north of Prince George.

While no FortisBC infrastructure was damaged when the Enbridge pipeline ruptured and ignited, the utility relies on the pipeline to supply natural gas to its customers across the province, including in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Two pipelines have been shut off while crews respond, and FortisBC estimates about 70 per cent of its customers – or around 700,000 people – could lose gas supply before the situation is resolved.

Doug Stout, vice-president of market development and external relations for the utility, urged customers to use natural gas sparingly in the meantime.

"We'd like you to turn your thermostat down as low as possible," Stout said. "Reduce the amount of gas you use as much as possible in your home and business as we work through assessing what's going to happen to the system."

Stout suggested customers limit the use of their fireplaces, barbecues and even hot water.

FortisBC has natural gas storage facilities in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island that will help supply the system during the pipeline shutdown, and there is another pipeline from Alberta to southeast B.C. that's still flowing.

But the Enbridge pipeline that exploded and the second that has been turned off as a precaution supply about 85 per cent of the natural gas used in B.C., Stout said.

The explosion happened around 5:45 p.m. near the rural community of Shelley, about 20 kilometres northeast of Prince George, sending a bright orange fireball into the sky.

Nobody was hurt, but about 100 people in the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation had to be evacuated as a precaution. Almost all residents were able to return home late Tuesday night.

B.C.'s Ministry of Environment said the incident involved a 900 PSI gas line, but few other details about what happened – including the cause of the rupture – have been confirmed.

Witnesses told CTV News they heard and felt the impact of the explosion from kilometres away.

"It sounded like a jet engine," said Terry Teegee, Regional Chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations. "We thought it might have been a train crash because there are two train tracks on each side of the river, but then we looked out back and it was this massive ball of fire."

Enbridge issued a statement Tuesday night saying it is focused on containing the incident and protecting public safety.

"A cause will be determined following an investigation of the incident," Enbridge said. "The incident area has been cordoned off to maintain public safety … Safety is Enbridge’s number one priority. Enbridge is working with area communities to ensure public safety."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott