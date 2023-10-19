Vancouver

    • Pink postpones Vancouver concerts due to illness

    Pink performs at Music Midtown on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP) Pink performs at Music Midtown on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

    American popstar Pink has postponed her two upcoming shows in Vancouver due to illness.

    The singer wrote on social media Thursday that she has a respiratory infection and was advised by her doctor not to perform.

    She was scheduled to take the stage at Rogers Arena on Friday and Saturday as part of her “Summer Carnival” tour in support of her February album “Trustfall.”

    “I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone,” Pink wrote.

    “In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love.”

    She added that Live Nation is working on rescheduling the shows.

    The announcement comes just days after the singer postponed this week’s Tuesday and Wednesday concerts in Tacoma, Wash., due to “family medical issues” requiring “immediate attention.”

    She wrote in that update, “I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused.”

    “I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News