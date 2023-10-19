Pink postpones Vancouver concerts due to illness

American popstar Pink has postponed her two upcoming shows in Vancouver due to illness.

The singer wrote on social media Thursday that she has a respiratory infection and was advised by her doctor not to perform.

She was scheduled to take the stage at Rogers Arena on Friday and Saturday as part of her “Summer Carnival” tour in support of her February album “Trustfall.”

“I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone,” Pink wrote.

“In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love.”

She added that Live Nation is working on rescheduling the shows.

The announcement comes just days after the singer postponed this week’s Tuesday and Wednesday concerts in Tacoma, Wash., due to “family medical issues” requiring “immediate attention.”

She wrote in that update, “I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused.”

“I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”