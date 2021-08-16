VANCOUVER -- Residents and workers in the B.C. Interior are sharing photos of the bright flames and dark, hazy skies they’re contending with as wildfires ravage parts of the province.

As of Monday, there are 266 wildfires burning in the province, which declared a state of emergency on July 21.

The Mount Law wildfire, sparked Sunday near West Kelowna, covered eight square kilometres by lunchtime Monday and forced evacuations in a large neighbourhood of the city.

A section of the high-traffic Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Kamloops was also closed on Monday, blocking a key link in and out of B.C.’s Interior region until further notice.

The following is a collection of photos shared on Twitter of wildfires from across the Interior.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 