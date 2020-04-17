SQUAMISH, B.C. -- The BC Wildfire Service says an aggressive blaze near Squamish, B.C., is being held at one-square kilometre in size but residents pushed out by the flames say several homes have been lost.

Toni Kerekes runs a riding school in the area and says she saw one home burning and what remains of at least two others as she left the area late Wednesday.

She says the situation is calmer today with the fire mostly burning on a ridge between the Squamish and Paradise valleys.

(Felix McEachran / handout - The Canadian Press)



Evacuation orders and alerts issued by the Squamish Lillooet Regional District remain in place.

The District of Squamish is also maintaining its declaration of local emergency, issued Wednesday shortly after the start of the fire, which is expected to be human caused.

(Amy Smart / The Canadian Press)



Gusty winds, unseasonable heat and steep, challenging terrain is complicating firefighting efforts but Marg Drysdale with the wildfire service says calmer conditions Thursday helped crews working the blaze.

(Felix McEachran / handout - The Canadian Press)

(Squamish RCMP / Twitter)