Photos show avalanche that shut down part of B.C. highway
Photos posted by the provincial Ministry of Transportation show the debris left behind when an avalanche crashed down on a B.C. highway, blocking the lanes to traffic.
Highway 37A in northwestern B.C. was closed after the avalanche near Stewart made the roadway unpassable.
Avalanche technicians and road maintenance crews were brought to the scene for control work and clean-up, the ministry said in a social media post.
Still, the highway was expected to remain closed until at least noon on Thursday.
37A wasn't the only B.C. highway impacted by the elements this week. Highway 99 was closed for a time due to a mudslide north of Lillooet, but reopened to a single lane of alternating traffic a short time after 8 a.m. Thursday.
Also near Lillooet, Highway 12 was closed for a geotechnical investigation Thursday morning, the Transport Ministry said in a post through its DriveBC Twitter account.
And on Wednesday, part of Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace was closed for a time due to flooding.
On Highway 3, rocks on the road brought the highway to a standstill north of Christina Lake that day as well.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim of gang-related shooting in Surrey died of his injuries
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Conservatives to force vote calling for feds to present plan to end COVID-19 mandates
The Conservatives have taken the cause of trucker convoy protesters to the floor of the House of Commons, advancing a push for the federal government to present a plan to lift all federal COVID-19 mandates, while calling for the blockades to come to an end.
Canada's 'Freedom Convoy' attracts support from U.S. and around the world
The eyes of the world are on Canada amid the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' protests against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 measures -- and support for the movement continues to grow internationally, particularly in the U.S.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
BREAKING | Emerson port of entry shut down by vehicle blockade: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says the Emerson Port of Entry has been shut down due to a demonstration.
Trucker protests snarl border crossings, shut down production in car plants
Blockades of two Canada-U.S. border crossings continue, severely hampering trade and halting production at some auto plants, while a core group of protesters carries on its efforts in downtown Ottawa.
Manitoba man trapped in convoy protest while trying to drive his sister to emergency room
A Manitoba man trying to get his sister to the emergency department says he was trapped in a convoy protest on the highway for more than an hour.
Ottawa homeless shelter receives $750,000 in donations after harassment from convoy protesters
Donations to an Ottawa homeless shelter have reached about three quarters of a million dollars after protesters from the ‘Freedom Convoy’ harassed staff and volunteers.
American donors to trucker convoy may be outnumbering Canadians: CTV News analysis
A fundraising effort for the trucker convoy occupying Ottawa streets and making demands of the Canadian government has hit more than US$8 million, with an analysis by CTV News showing that donations appear to be pouring in from south of the border.
BREAKING | Man accused of killing mom, two children in Ajax, Ont. found guilty of second-degree murder
An Ontario man has been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a woman and two of her children east of Toronto.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. challenging class-action lawsuit involving potentially tens of thousands of youth in foster care
The lawsuit alleges that the province failed to protect the interests of thousands of vulnerable children in its care over 50 years, dating back to the 1970s.
-
B.C. to spray pesticide on Vancouver Island to combat invasive moths
B.C.'s Ministry of Forests is planning to spray a pesticide over three areas of Vancouver Island this spring, in an effort to manage Lymantria moths.
-
B.C. health-care workers call on province to drop return of pay parking at hospitals
An online petition circulating amongst health-care workers calling on the province to waive parking fees for hospital staff is gaining traction.
Calgary
-
'Show of force, not a use of force': Police, protesters remain at Milk River, Coutts blockades
Dozens of police and many more protesters remained Thursday morning at a blockaded intersection in southern Alberta.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Copping, Hinshaw to give update
Alberta's number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital remained above 1,600 for the eighth time in the last nine days, according to Wednesday’s preliminary count, with 1,615 patients receiving care.
-
Alberta mask changes under fire as parents, teachers, school boards criticize 'rash' decision
New school masking rules are garnering a negative reaction from many in Alberta as students get set for another classroom change.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 1
LIVE at 1 | Oilers name Jay Woodcroft as new head coach after firing Dave Tippett
The Edmonton Oilers have named Jay Woodcroft as the team’s new head coach after firing Dave Tippett, as well as associate coach Jim Playfair, from their roles on Thursday.
-
Edmonton man accused of sharing child pornography on social media
An Edmonton man who worked as a peace officer for Alberta Health Services has been charged with possessing and sharing child pornography.
-
Pickup driver airlifted to Edmonton after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 63
A 59-year-old man was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital Wednesday night, after he lost control of his pickup and crashed into a transport truck, RCMP said.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man accused of killing mom, two children in Ajax, Ont. found guilty of second-degree murder
An Ontario man has been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a woman and two of her children east of Toronto.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
-
Rapid tests less sensitive to Omicron variant, but Ontario science table says swabbing cheek and throat can help
Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is urging people to change the way they use rapid antigen tests after determining the regular nasal swabs are less sensitive to the Omicron variant.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 16-year-old victim of Pointe-Claire stabbing dies in hospital
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal high school on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. He was a student at John Rennie High School, according to the principal.
-
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M.
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. | Montreal Canadiens need to 'have fun,' get re-inspired, says new coach Martin St. Louis
One day after firing Dominique Ducharme, the Montreal Canadiens held a press conference with new interim head coach Martin St. Louis. He said it's a 'dream' to take over the job and outlined his plans to let the team relax and re-find their instincts.
-
Montreal mother says 'everybody knew' basketball coach was abusive, school turned blind eye
Grace Ngoyi signed up her teen daughters for St-Laurent high school's basketball team because it had a great reputation. She said she was quickly disturbed by the coach's behaviour and tried to alert the school.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emerson port of entry shut down by vehicle blockade: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says the Emerson Port of Entry has been shut down due to a demonstration.
-
Steinbach school in Hold and Secure due to protest
A Steinbach, Man., school is currently under a Hold and Secure protocol due to a protest outside of the school, according to a post on the Hanover School Division website.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Thursday; hospitalizations continue to drop
Manitoba is reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the number of people in hospital with the virus continues to drop.
Saskatoon
-
Lawyer says Sask. businesses can still require proof of COVID-19 vaccine after mandate ends
As Saskatchewan prepares to lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Monday, a lawyer says businesses can still require proof of vaccination from employees and members of the public depending on the environment in which they work.
-
Over nearly 5 years, worker at Saskatoon tractor supplier allegedly stole and sold $1.1M in goods
A Saskatoon man who allegedly stole more than a million dollars in merchandise from his workplace made his first court appearance.
-
'Wild West of weddings': Saskatoon event industry braces for post-COVID-19 restriction boost
Hotels and venues in Saskatchewan were feeling the love Wednesday.
Regina
-
Regina Public Schools removing proof of vaccination, masking policies to align with end of Sask. public health orders
Regina Public Schools announced it will be removing proof of vaccination and mandatory masking policies, as Saskatchewan’s public health orders come to an end in this month.
-
Regina police constable charged for allegedly driving with a suspended license
A Regina police constable has been charged and relieved from duty after he was found to have been driving with a suspended license.
-
'It's a foot over the roof': Lampman-area family dealing with excessive snow drifts
A family who farms in southeastern Saskatchewan is experiencing excessive snow drifts that have grown to cover a building and dump trailer on their property.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police chief says he won't allow 'gridlock' as city prepares for 'Freedom Convoy'
The city of Fredericton is preparing for a ‘freedom convoy’ that’s scheduled to begin Friday afternoon. Fredericton Police Force Chief Roger Brown says he supports peaceful protests, but will not be allowing the convoy to “gridlock” the city, as it’s been advertised.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths Thursday, slight increase in hospitalizations
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
Dramatic rescue: Crane lowers sick worker to safety at Halifax construction site
There was a dramatic rescue in Halifax Thursday morning when a tower crane was used to lower a sick worker to safety at a construction site.
London
-
London, Ont. man charged with impaired driving causing death following alleged hit-and-run
Police have charged a London, Ont. resident with impaired driving causing death after an alleged hit-and-run crash in the west end of the city Tuesday.
-
MLHU reporting 7 new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
-
Pfizer or Moderna? Your choice at all MLHU vaccination clinics
Residents can now choose which vaccine they receive at all Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing worker found near northern Ontario mine: OPP
A 48-year-old Timmins man has died as a result of a workplace accident near a northern Ontario mine, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Greater Sudbury, North Bay post strong population growth in latest census
Greater Sudbury posted significant population growth in the last five years, joining North Bay as two cities in northeastern Ontario that added more residents since 2016.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Conservatives to force vote calling for feds to present plan to end COVID-19 mandates
The Conservatives have taken the cause of trucker convoy protesters to the floor of the House of Commons, advancing a push for the federal government to present a plan to lift all federal COVID-19 mandates, while calling for the blockades to come to an end.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 Waterloo Region: Hospitalizations, ICU admissions drop
Hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care units both dropped in Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 update on Thursday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 2,000, another 44 deaths reported
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario dropped below 2,000 on Thursday for the first time since early January as the province reported another 44 deaths linked to the disease.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.