

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - The Collective You, a Vancouver-based portrait photographer, is thought to have taken pictures at Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding reception.

The Canadian pop icon was already married to the American model, but the couple hosted a second star-studded wedding celebration in South Carolina on Sept. 30.

Both Biebers posted black and white photos from the event on Instagram, and on Wednesday The Collective You posted the same ones, with the caption "congratulations. Grateful to be a small part of this extraordinary day."

Dennis Gocer is the photographer behind The Collective You, which began after Gocer set up a mini studio at his 30th birthday party to take pictures of guests, according to a 2017 story in Montecristo Magazine.

ET Online is reporting the Biebers hired The Collective You, and the Canadian company posted a screenshot of the ET article on its Instagram story highlights.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to The Collective You for confirmation.

An old job posting on The Collective You's Facebook page bills it as one of Vancouver's "premier photography and event companies," and its LinkedIn profile describes its service as "creating galleries on-location one guest at a time."