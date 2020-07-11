VANCOUVER -- It appears over a Dutch windmill and the Parthenon, above Stonehenge, and over mountain ranges in Montana and Lebanon.

Photographers around the world have captured a rare comet, Neowise, as it travels through the sky on a once-in-a-6,800-year journey.

The comet is not as bright as Hale-Bopp, which was visible from Earth in 1997, but Neowise can still be easily seen with binoculars or even the naked eye, according to NASA.

The comet will come closest to the Earth on July 22, when it will be about 103 million kilometres away from our plant, says NASA. The comet should become even easier to spot later in July though NASA warns comets are unpredictable.

From now until mid-July, you can see the comet about 10 degrees above the northeastern horizon. After the middle of the month, NASA suggests looking for the comet in the evening, when it will rise “increasingly higher above the northwestern horizon.” The comet will appear higher in the sky the farther north you happen to be looking for it.