VANCOUVER -- It appears over a Dutch windmill and the Parthenon, above Stonehenge, and over mountain ranges in Montana and Lebanon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

☄️ We hebben een bijzondere nacht achter de rug! De komeet 'Neowise' was eindelijk écht goed zichtbaar boven Nederland (eerste voorbij razende komeet in ruim 20 jaar) en dat is toch wel spectaculair om te zien. Dit soort foto's schieten we zeker niet dagelijks.. En let op: ook komende nacht kun je dit exemplaar weer goed waarnemen aan de noordelijke hemel. Zeker een kijkje waard! ☄️ . . . #natuurfotografie #igholland #noordbrabant #neowise #landschapsfotografie #cameranu_nl #gorinchem #instanetherlands #holland_photolovers #igholland #nlc #natuurfotosnederland #naturelovers #zoomnl #ig_shotz #super_holland #cometneowise #ig_discover_holland #bestofnetherlands #sky_captures #mooiholland #thisisholland #dernederlanden #natuurfotografie_nl #wonderful_holland #molen #natuurmonumenten #astrofotografie #catch_holland #nachtfotografie

Photographers around the world have captured a rare comet, Neowise, as it travels through the sky on a once-in-a-6,800-year journey.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#neowise #neowisecomet #templi #valledeitempliagrigento

The comet is not as bright as Hale-Bopp, which was visible from Earth in 1997, but Neowise can still be easily seen with binoculars or even the naked eye, according to NASA.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One of my favourites from this morning. What i loved about last night was running around trying to find different compositions all night, adapting to the shift and making use of what we had. Lee ran up to get some wide angled selfies so i chanced a 70mm shot and the first one was off slightly, so i shouted for him to move to the left slightly and boom, i nailed this shot. I am still in awe of the outing it could not have been any better. #neowise #neowise_uk #comet #nasa #neowisecomet #wales #visitwales #walescollective #astrophotography #astrophoto #canon #canon_uk #findyourepic #ukshooters #nightscaper #nightscape #paxtonstower #lpoty #genuinebritain #canon

The comet will come closest to the Earth on July 22, when it will be about 103 million kilometres away from our plant, says NASA. The comet should become even easier to spot later in July though NASA warns comets are unpredictable.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) early this morning from the Mt Hood National Forest. It’s getting brighter and more spectacular than ever! What an experience that will not soon be forgotten! Can you see the faint second tail? . . Shot with the @sonyalpha A7RIV, @sigmaphoto 105mm f/1.4 Art lens for the first image and the Sony 24mm f/1.4 G Master lens for the second . . . Special thanks to @krisiconrad for keeping me safe from wild animals, weird noises in the dark and making sure I didn't drop any equipment over the ledge! #lestertsaiphotography #neowise #cometneowise #discoverwithalpha #sonyalpha #sonya7riv #sonygmaster #mykgw #bbcearth #nationalgeographic #koin6news #fox12news #pnwphotographer #mthoodterritory #oregonexplored #pnwisbeautiful #pnwonderland #pnwadventurers #mthood #pnwphotography #portlandphotographer #pdxphotographer #pdxphotography #portlandphotography #comet #nightsky #myplanetdaily #earthfocus #keepportlandweird

From now until mid-July, you can see the comet about 10 degrees above the northeastern horizon. After the middle of the month, NASA suggests looking for the comet in the evening, when it will rise “increasingly higher above the northwestern horizon.” The comet will appear higher in the sky the farther north you happen to be looking for it.