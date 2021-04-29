VANCOUVER -- Pharmacy At Your Door by CareRx is an easy alternative for Canadians to meet their pharmacy needs without leaving home.

The service initially launched in Calgary, but is now available in Vancouver.

Pharmacy At Your Door supplies all products that would be found at a retail pharmacy.

Free delivery is available in as little as four hours.

Customers can track their items with GPS delivery and text notifications.

The service involves no extra costs and the Pharmacy At Your Door team can even coordinate all insurance needs for customers.

Sometimes there is a need to speak directly to a Pharmacist.

Pharmacy At Your Door has their customers covered with the convenience of consultations by phone or virtual video.

The team has aimed to streamline the process of sorting medications.

For those who take multiple meds, Pharmacy At Your Door can provide them using their EasyPac packaging.

This helps people take the right medications at the right time.

Registration for Pharmacy At Your Door is very simple.

People can choose to either register online or via phone at 1-855-226-0922.