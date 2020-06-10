VANCOUVER -- Two black bears were poached in two days, B.C. conservation officers say, prompting an investigation.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service posted about the incidents on social media Tuesday.

The post says both bears were found along Highway 97 near Fort Nelson, but it's not yet known if they're connected.

The first bear was found after being shot on Sunday and left about 15 kilometres north of Buckinghorse River, on the east side of the highway.

BCCOS said another bear was found on Monday. It had been shot and left 15 kilometres south of Fort Nelson.

Officers say the second bear may have been dead for a couple of days and there may have been a vehicle near the animal in the ditch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BCCOS RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.