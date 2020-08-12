VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey are warning the public as personal robbery cases continue to climb in the city.

Surrey RCMP said its statistics for the second quarter of 2020 show an 83 per cent increase in robberies, with 50 additional cases. It also notes a 47 per cent year-to-date increase over 2019.

"Charges have been laid or recommended in 26 per cent of these investigations," Surrey RCMP said, in a news release.

The uptick in crime has prompted authorities to issue some safety guidelines to prevent members of the public from becoming victims of personal robbery.

Keep your head up and be alert when walking around the city;

Limit distractions by removing your headphones and keeping mobile phones and other valuables out of sight;

Stay visible and stick to well-lit areas;

Carry only the necessary identification, money, or cards that you need

Surrey RCMP said thieves typically target individuals who are either walking alone or are distracted by phones or other electronic devices.

"If you are approached and threatened or assaulted, you may be able to avoid further harm by giving the assailant the property they are after," said Sgt. Ryan Forbes of the Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit.

"There are no pieces of property that are worth risking your personal safety for."

The warning comes just two months after Surrey RCMP said it recorded nearly a dozen personal robbery incidents involving online marketplace apps like Craigslist and Letgo.