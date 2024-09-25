VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    Person shot, another bear-sprayed during 'suspicious occurrence,' Ridge Meadows RCMP say

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)
    One person was shot and another was bear-sprayed in Maple Ridge, B.C., this week, during what the RCMP has described as a "suspicious occurrence."

    In a news release, Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers responded to reports of a "male in distress" outside a home on Camwood Avenue, between 207 and Graves streets, on Monday night.

    "Police attended the scene and observed that the male had been bear-sprayed and sustained additional superficial injuries," the detachment wrote.

    Officers then found the shooting victim at a nearby home on 207 Street. The RCMP said the person's injuries were not life-threatening, and that the victim was released from hospital the same day.

    Few other details have been shared with the public, including the gender of the person who was shot, but authorities said the incident appears targeted and that there's no threat to public safety.

    It's unclear whether the bear-spray victim and shooting victim know each other, or what preceded the violence.

    CTV News has asked the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment for more information.

