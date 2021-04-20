The British Columbia government is looking at using periodic roadblocks to limit travel in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and the solicitor general, says the checks would be set up at locations like ferry terminals or along major highways leading out of Metro Vancouver.

In a statement Tuesday, Farnworth says the goal is to discourage recreational travel but there will be no random, individual stops.

On Monday, Premier John Horgan said unenforceable restrictions would not be considered.

Farnworth says his ministry is also working to ensure the new rules don't unfairly impact racialized communities.

The statement says more information is expected later in the week.