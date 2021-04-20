B.C. will soon restrict non-essential travel outside of health regions, put up signs on Alberta border
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Toddler becomes youngest person to die of COVID-19 in B.C.
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions extended through May long weekend
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
B.C. tourism industry supports ban on non-essential travel, if it means having a summer
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
'You will not be able to do it': Former solicitor general doubts B.C. can enforce travel restriction
UBC student's car with Ontario plates vandalized, note says 'go home'
Unlikely that any beach partiers were given COVID-19 fines, Vancouver police say
All B.C. residents 18 and up invited to register on COVID-19 vaccine booking system
B.C. doctor warns COVID-19 cases could reach Ontario numbers if contacts aren't dramatically reduced